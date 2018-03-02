Reds boss takes positives from heartbreaking last-gasp defeat

Colne boss Steve Cunningham was disappointed to lose to a late “worldie” at play-off hopefuls Trafford on Saturday.

But he feels that frustration shows how far his young charges have come.

The Reds have climbed to the fringes of the play-off chase themselves after seven wins in eight games this calendar year, going into Saturday.

Danny Frost netted a wonder strike five minutes from time to inflict a rare defeat on Colne at Trafford, and Cunningham said: He added: “I’m a winner, I’m not someone who likes just compliments about my young team any more, now we’ve had a taste for it, we can see that play-off line...

“I would have taken six points from the last three games, knowing we could have got a point at least at Trafford.

“So I’m positive but disappointed.

“I know how close we are, we’ve not talked about play-offs, but we’re close.

“We did it last year and went on a really good run, and we’re on that run now, the form has been brilliant.

“The lads are all down, annoyed and frustrated, and that’s a good sign. Hopefully we’ll build on that.”

Looking at the game, he added: “We put so much into the game, and I feel we were. not robbed, but thoroughly deserved at least a point.

“But that’s football.

“It was a really tough, competitive game, but I thought we were magnificent, we just didn’t have that cutting edge.”

The first half produced plenty of good football produced no real goal mouth action.

Alex Curran had a shot from the edge of the area which the keeper got down well to, and on 38 minutes, Ollie Crankshaw’s low shot was straight at the keeper.

The second half produced much more in the way of incident, as Connor Hughes beat the keeper but saw his shot blocked on the line by a defender, and on the hour Hughes’ close range shot was blocked by the keeper.

Captain Alex Coleman twice cleared the ball from the danger zone when Trafford looked certain to score, while Curran shot into the side netting at the other end.

Trafford’s Aaron Burns narrowly headed wide from a delightful cross, before Waqas Azam hit the post, and five minutes from time, Frost blasted the ball into the top corner from 25 yards out giving keeper Hakan Burton no chance.

Colne host Ossett Albion tomorrow, weather permitting, before a trip to Radcliffe Borough on Tuesday night.