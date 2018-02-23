Reds’ charge up the table continues with two wins

Resurgent Colne’s charge towards the play-offs continued over the week with two more impressive victories.

On Saturday, the Reds put in a scintillating performance in front of a bumper crowd to put five past fellow play-off hopefuls Glossop North End, a team they have found extremely difficult to beat in recent seasons.

And on Tuesday night, they claimed a 2-1 win at Kendal Town to make it seven wins from eight games since the turn of the year.

Those six points mean Steve Cunningham’s side are now three points adrift of sixth place in the Evo-Stik First Division North.

With both Hyde United and Scarborough Athletic performing well in terms of points per game, the play-off spots could well stretch to seventh place, with the best third-placed club in step four gaining automatic promotion.

That could see seven sides scrapping for the two final places, with six points separating Trafford in sixth and Glossop North End in 12th.

On Saturday, Colne swept into the lead on 13 minutes when Alex Curran ran onto a Brad Knox pass and shot low into the bottom corner.

Colne by now had the upper hand, and a determined run by Harry Pratt was held up on the edge of the area by resolute Glossop defending.

Another quick break by Colne saw Curran raiding down the right, crossing into the area, only to see Ollie Crankshaw’s shot parried by the keeper.

However, the Reds extended their lead on 36 minutes when Si Nangle broke up a rare Glossop attack and played the ball forward to Curran, who switched it wide to Matty Morgan, who jinked inside the full back and shot high into the net.

Colne almost made it three just before half-time when a Crankshaw corner was headed back into the penalty area, and Johnny Hodgkinson’s shot hit a defender and deflected towards goal, only to see the keeper pounce before it crossed the line.

Again Colne started the second half brightly, and extended their lead after only four minutes when a diagonal ball into the area from Lee Pugh was well held up by Pratt, despite the close attention of a Glossop defender, and he then unselfishly passed the ball to Curran, who knocked the ball into an unguarded net.

Curran secured his first Colne hat trick on 69 minutes when good work down the left by Crankshaw saw him leave two defenders in his wake, and he played in Pratt, who had made an intelligent run.

Pratt again set up Curran in the six-yard box and he finished into the bottom corner.

Eight minutes from time, Hakan Burton was called into action for virtually the first time when he confidently held a Glossop header.

Colne continued to press forward against a now well-beaten Glossop team and made it 5-0 on 81 minutes when Crankshaw popped up on the right wing, beat the full back on the outside, and crossed low into the box, where substitute Connor Hughes controlled well and confidently slotted the ball home.

This was a brilliant performance from this young Reds team, with an outstanding man of the match performance from midfield maestro Curran.

At Kendal Town, Colne had the first opportunity on six minutes when Curran won the ball just outside the area and his low shot flashed past the post.

Kendal’s Paul Dawson drove in a low shot which was well held by Burton, before the Reds took the lead against the run of play on 25 minutes when good work down the left from Crankshaw saw him pick out the unmarked Curran, and he unleashed an unstoppable shot into the top corner.

Colne extended their lead on 37 minutes when the excellent Pugh won the ball and played a first time ball behind the defence, and Curran crossed the ball low to give Crankshaw the easiest of finishes.

On 63 minutes, Kendal got back in the game when Dawson’s cross travelled across the six-yard box for Stephen Yawson to slot past Burton.

Kendal built up a head of steam, but Colne protected their lead well and mighthave nicked a third.

Tomorrow the Reds are at play-off chasing Trafford, kick off 3 p.m.

ED LAMBERT