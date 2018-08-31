Reds extend superb start to season with two big wins

Colne maintained their superb start to the season with two more wins over the Bank Holiday weekend.

Steve Cunningham’s quick-starting side made it four wins from four games – in which they have scored within the opening six minutes on each occasion.

Nick McNally completes the scoring against Pickering

They eased past Pickering Town 4-0 in the Emirates FA Cup at Scarborough on Saturday evening, before returning to the league with a 4-1 success at Glossop North End on Monday.

At Glossop, again it was Cunningham’s rising young stars who stole the limelight with some excellent play and goals in an entertaining game.

The game was less than a minute old when Alex Curran’s pass found Brad Lynch in the area, and he side-stepped a defender before shooting into the bottom corner.

Glossop looked for a quick reply, but Andy Howarth’s 25 yard shot was well held by Hakan Burton.

Brad Lynch scores Colne's second goal against Pickering

Colne looked the more likely to add to the scoreline with some well worked attacking moves on the left wing. And Lynch’s cross gave Alex Pope a sight of goal, but his shot was well saved by Ross Saunders.

At the other end, Jonathan Hodgkinson worked hard to contain the threat of North End striker Darrhyl Mason and Howarth drove an angled shot just over following a good run.

But Colne continued to open up the home defence with some enterprising attacking play and Connor Hughes flashed a header just over after good work by Marcus Poscha and Reece Webb-Foster.

And the Reds doubled their lead after 24 minutes when Lee Pugh’s hard, low cross from the left was met by Webb-Foster, who chipped the ball over the keeper and into the far corner.

Colne pushed forward with more good attacks and Curran’s shot was blocked before Webb-Foster’s follow-up was well saved by the keeper.

The pressure paid off after 38 minutes when Curran’s low cross from the right found Poscha in space, and he coolly fired home the third goal.

Glossop came out in a more determined mood in the second half and Tyrell McKenzie reduced the arrears when he fired home from the edge of the area after 49 minutes.

But Colne struck back just seven minutes later when Curran made a solo run into the area and was brought down by Jason Hill.

Curran converted the resulting spot kick to restore Colne’s cushion at 4-1.

The Reds looked to extend their lead with Luke Higham pushing forward, and Nick McNally saw his effort pushed over the bar by Saunders.

From the resulting corner, Poscha’s downward header was cleared off the line.

Colne controlled the game in the closing stages with Alex Coleman and Hodgkinson looking solid at the back and the Reds ran out worthy winners after another excellent performance on the road.

At Pickering Town, a typical Curran goal put them in front after only six minutes and the Reds never looked back as they went on to add three second half goals in an outstanding performance.

Brad Lynch and Webb-Foster combined to release Curran into the area, and he slotted the ball past Charlie Andrew to give Colne the lead.

In the second half, Brad Lynch put the Reds further ahead when he exchanged passes with Curran before firing into the bottom corner.

And two minutes later, Webb-Foster scored an exquisite goal when he chipped the ball over the keeper to put the Reds three goals ahead.

Colne – who will now face Hyde – rounded off the scoring after 81 minutes with a well worked goal involving Curran and Hughes to set up McNally, who fired home their fourth goal with the home defence all at sea.

Tomorrow, Colne are in league action at home to Widnes, kick-off 3 p.m.

DAVE PRIESTLEY