Reds look to resume their play-off chase with trip to face Skelmersdale United

Colne have been presented with a packed schedule as they look to maintain their play-off ambitions in the Evo-Stik First Division North.

The Reds saw their home clash with Mossley on Saturday postponed due to a waterlogged pitch at the Utility Renewals Stadium.

That game has swiftly been re-arranged for Tuesday. March 27th (kick-off 7-45 p.m.) as part of a testing run of games.

Today, Steve Cunningham’s side are at Skelmersdale United, kick-off 3 p.m., before a home fixture with Colwyn Bay on Tuesday night, with kick-off at 7-45 p.m.

Then follows another home game against Brighouse Town on Saturday, March 24th, before the Mossley game, and the Reds end March against Ossett Town at home.

The play-off places could potentially go all the way down to seventh, and Colne currently sit 10th in the table, five points behind Clitheroe, who occupy seventh spot, with the Reds having two games in hand on their derby rivals.

Colne have 12 games remaining, seven of which are at home, where they have been particularly strong, winning seven, drawing three and losing four to date.

Half of their remaining games are also against sides currently above them.