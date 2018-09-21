Reds suffer first setback but bounce back in the cup

Colne fell to their first defeat of the season at fellow high-flyers Runcorn Linnets on Saturday.

But Steve Cunningham’s Reds bounced back immediately on Tuesday night, beating Kendal Town 2-0 at the Sovereign Play Stadium to progress in the Integro League Cup.

Colne keeper Connor King punches clear

On Tuesday, two second half goals from Brad Lynch were enough to see Colne safely through after an entertaining end-to-end game.

Colne pushed forward in the opening minutes, and Waqas Azam forced a good save from Stuart Dixon.

At the other end, Reds keeper Jordan Gidley got down well to save a low shot from Aaron Fleming.

Colne might have taken the lead on the half hour when Joe Gaughan fired over the bar from close range in a period of pressure by the Reds.

Alex Curran tries an overhead kick

Debutant defender Frank Jones was outstanding in defence and did not hesitate to drive forward when the occasion warranted, creating good opportunities.

As the second half began, Colne stepped up the pressure. SimonNangle’s through ball on the hour sent Gaughan into the area, but he lifted his shot over with just the keeper to beat.

At the other end, Callum Fawcett saw his shot deflected wide of the Colne goal.

Colne came close after 68 minutes when Azam’s cross eluded everybody and flew just wide of the far post.

But two minutes later, Lynch cut in from the left wing and fired a shot into the bottom corner of the net to give Colne the lead.

Colne pushed forward looking for a second goal, but in the closing stages the game swung in the visitors’ favour.

Gidley made a good save to push Matthew Clarke’s shot over his crossbar, and when the resulting corner was cleared to the other end, Matty Morgan’s through ball released Gaughan through the middle, but Dixon was out of his area quickly to clear the danger.

Colne made the game safe when Lynch broke away, leaving the defender trailing, and drew the keeper before slotting home his second goal.

On Saturday, Colne’s unbeaten run came to an end in a 2-0 defeat at Runcorn Linnets.

On the hour, the Reds’ defence was unable to prevent Freddie Potter from opening the scoring, when he swept home a cross from the left wing.

And after 73 minutes, an inswinging corner found the Colne net despite the efforts of Connor King in a crowd of players at the near post.

Tomorrow, Colne travel to face FC United of Manchester in the Emirates FA Cup, before they host AFC Darwen in the Lancashire FA Trophy on Tuesday, 7-45 p.m. kick-off.

DAVE PRIESTLEY