Reds unveil new management team

Colne boss Steve Cunningham has unveiled his new backroom team.

Kyle Hall and Richard Geoghegan have come in as first team assistants, after Cunningham lost Liam Smith and Dixon Lambert to Padiham two weeks into last season.

Cunningham ended up as manager, coach and goalkeeping coach rolled into one, but Colne were ultimately only denied a play-off place on goal difference after a last-day defeat at title winners South Shields.

Cunningham said: “I am delighted to have secured the services of two highly recommended coaches.

“I have been very impressed by their professionalism and the ideas they have for taking the team forward on and off the field.

“I want to create a professional set up on and off the pitch.

“Richard and Kyle fit the bill perfectly for what I want to achieve in the management team.

“I am looking forward to working with both of them and creating a new era at Colne FC.”

Paul Gray will still be part of the team, when commitments allow.

Colne have announced a number of pre-season games.

The schedule is: Saturday, July 7th – Silsden AFC (away, 2 p.m.); Saturday, July 14th – Burnley FC Under 23s (home, 3 p.m.); Wednesday, July 18th – Preston North End Youth (home, 7 p.m.); Saturday, July 21st – Charnock Richard (away, 3 p.m.); Saturday, July 28th – Barnoldswick Town (home, 3 p.m.); Tuesday, July 31st – Fleetwood Town (home, 7-45 p.m.); Saturday, August 4th – Farsley (home, 3 p.m.); Saturday, August 11th – Ossett United (away, 3 p.m.).

l All are welcome at The Utility Renewals Stadium tomorrow for a free Family Fun Day, followed by Colne’s end of season awards night.

Starting at 2 p.m., activities during the day will include a football Inflatable, children’s five-a-side and water slides.

All players and staff will be in attendance on the night and it will include a range of awards including Player of the Season and Goal of the Season.