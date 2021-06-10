Revealed: Potential Burnley TARGETS in the transfer window as new chairman Alan Pace vows to back boss Sean Dyche!

Real Metric offers tailored analytics solutions and reporting products for scouting and performance teams and works with clubs including Turkish giants Fenerbahce.

Real Metric have credentials in helping sides to make shrewd buys in the transfer market and were at the forefront of Fenerbahce’s €3.5m purchase of Kosovan striker Vedat Muriqi in 2019.

Muriqi, who was also linked with Burnley, impressed so much in his first year at the Turkish club that he was sold to Lazio last summer for €17.5m + add ons and has since featured in this year’s Champions League.

Founder Can Erdogan said, of the use of analytics in football scouting: "It still has a great potential to grow - over the next five to 10 years I think it's going to be one of the primary sources for recruitment and scouting.

"There is so much data, but people in the industry need to believe in it, starting from the management, to accept the analytics and use of data.

"It should never be the primary source, but supplementary it is a great addition to conventional scouting."

Real Metric have devised a Player similarity index, where you can pick a player, and data models give you similar players in terms of playing style and culture, then you can do further filtering.

The company is a start-up founded by Can, who studied in the United States and moved to the UK to do his masters in Guildford.

An FA level 4 coach, in the US, he lived in Philadelphia and was academy scout at MLS club Philadelphia Union, while in the UK, he was a scouting analyst with Crystal Palace for the 2015/16 season, when he first came across data - with Opta used by Palace - and saw the opportunity to create a company.

He moved to a role at Google, and has spent the last five years as a senior analyst lead, while trying to grow Real Metric.

Real Metric provide two services - a dynamic reporting platform, an interactive database that scouts can use, and filter further in more detail, while the database refreshes reports daily, based on match data.

They also offer tailored ongoing support and data, using Opta as the main source, and other data sources including Wyscout, creating customised reports for clients, using data from over 35 leagues.

Their match ratings take into consideration 250 metrics for just one match, so is comprehensive and very complex.

Taking into account Burnley's likely wish list moving forward, we asked Can to come up with a list of attacking right backs, right wingers, centre backs and central attacking midfielders/strikers, and this is what the data came back with.

1. Ryan Nyambe (Blackburn Rovers) Age: 23. Position: Attacking right back. Real Metric Analytics Rating: 6.62. Market Value: €1,000,000.

2. Jeremy Ngakia (Watford) Age: 20. Position: Attacking right back. Real Metric Analytics Rating: 6.48. Market Value: €1,500,000.

3. Alessio Castro-Montes (KAA Gent) Age: 24. Position: Attacking right back. Real Metric Analytics Rating: 6.20. Market Value: €3,000,000.

4. Joakim Maehle (Atalanta) Age: 24. Position: Attacking right back. Real Metric Analytics Rating: 6.02. Market Value: €10,000,000.