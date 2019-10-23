Robbie Brady - who scored a wonder goal on his full Burnley debut against Chelsea - doesn't want to live on past glories!

Robbie Brady doesn't want to live on past glories following his return to the Burnley side at the weekend.

The Republic of Ireland international will be hoping to make only his second start since May when Frank Lampard's Chelsea pay a visit tomorrow in the Premier League.

Robbie Brady's free kick from 25 yards out beats Chelsea goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois

The Blues were the Clarets' opponents in February 2017 when Brady was handed his full debut at Turf Moor having made a then record switch from Norwich City on deadline day.

The midfielder, watched by Billy McCormac and Kevin Wallace, who coached him as a youngster at St Kevin’s Boys, marked his first start for the club with the equaliser in a 1-1 draw.

Pedro had given Antonio Conte's side - who went on to be crowned champions - the lead in the seventh minute when beating Tom Heaton to finish off a sweeping move.

However, Brady restored parity midway through the half when becoming the first player to beat Thibaut Courtois from a direct free kick in the top flight.

"That [the free kick] is in the past now," he said. "It was a good strike and a good day, but I'm looking forward to getting more minutes and showing what I can bring to the team for the rest of the season.

"There was a group of coaches from my old club in the corner, which was good to see. It's always good when you score a goal like that, but that's in the past now, it was a long time ago and I need to get myself on the scoresheet more often now."

Brady, 27, returned to Sean Dyche's starting XI in the controversial defeat against Leicester City at the King Power Stadium.

It's been stop-start for the former Hull City man since making his £13m move with numerous injuries curtailing any progression.

Brady has made just 29 starts in his time with the Clarets, but he's hoping to make a difference now that he's up and running again.

He said: "I'm delighted to be back in, though it was disappointing in the end. I felt good, I've felt much better over the last few weeks.

"In pre-season I had a freak injury which set me back a little bit, but I've been training hard and I've been pushing myself to get back to this point. I'm over the moon to get back in to the team.

"It's been a bit up and down for me, but at the minute I'm feeling great, I feel fit and where I need to be. Hopefully I can push on, get more minutes and make a difference for us this season."