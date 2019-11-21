Sam Dickinson hits dramatic late winner for Nelson

Nelson continued their unbeaten November as Sam Dickinson hit a superb late winner at Daisy Hill on Saturday.

The Admirals led through Gareth Hill’s goal just before the hour, but fell behind to two goals in a minute shortly after from Jamie Ramwell and Jacob Ridings.

However, Yves Zama levelled matters 19 minutes from time, before Dickinson’s drmatic intervention.

In a goal-less first half, there was plenty of effort and endeavour, but neither side really troubled the opposing goalkeepers.

The game sparked into life in the second half, with Gareth Hill’s headerforcing Daisy Hill keeper Craig Haynes to dive full length to make a save.

However, it was Hill who finally broke the deadlock on 59 minutes, when he picked up the ball on the edge of the box from a corner, cut inside and buried a low shot into the net to give the Admirals the lead.

But within five minutes Daisy had hit back to take the lead, scoring twice in the space of 60 second.

They were level when Ridings crossed to the far post, Danny Warburton headed back across goal, and Ramwell headed home after his first attempt hit the underside of the crossbar and bounced back in to play.

The celebrations had barely subsided when Daisy took the lead, with a goal started on the counter attack after they had gained possession from the restart.

Ramwell chased a long ball down the right, and having won the chase, laid a nicely weighted pass into the path of Ridings, who rifled a cracking shot across the keeper into the far corner.

But Nelson responded well, and hauled themselves level when Zama picked up a pass on the edge of the area and worked time and space to turn and finish well beyond Haynes.

And with two minutes remaining, Nelson claimed the points with a well-worked goal.

Dickinson picked up the ball in midfield, drove forward and exchanged passes before shrugging off a challenge to beat Haynes with a low shot into the far corner.

Nelson are without a game this weekend.