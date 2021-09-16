Sean Dyche agrees new long-term Burnley deal

Sean Dyche

Sean Dyche, whose previous deal, signed in early 2018, was due to expire in the summer, has signed a long-term deal, along with assistant manager Ian Woan, until the end of the 2024-25 season.

And if that contract runs its course, that will mean Dyche will have been in charge almost 13 years, having taken over the reins in October 2012, enjoying huge success on and off the pitch at the club.

Dyche said he was pleased to end the speculation and look towards delivering results in the current campaign: “It is nice to be able to get this deal completed and now look towards the future of this football club, and its constant evolution.

“I have a strong affinity with the area and our supporters after so many years here and I look forward to putting in the hard work needed to keep the club moving in the right direction.

“It was an important summer for us to add talent and depth to the team, but the work doesn’t stop there. As a club we’re about developing and improving players and the environment we foster here is so important to that.

“I am looking forward to continuing to develop that environment, work with a great group of players and coaches and to build on the positive relationship with our new ownership headed up by Alan.”

Chairman Alan Pace said the club was delighted to secure one of its key assets and highlighted the move continues the evolution of Burnley under the ownership of ALK Capital.: “As I’ve said many times before, we are huge fans of what Sean has achieved at this club.

“We were delighted to be able to offer Sean backing in the transfer market this summer and continue the evolution of this team, as part of our wider growth strategy for the club.