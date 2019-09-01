Sean Dyche explains why he kept Chris Wood on against Liverpool

Sean Dyche has explained why top scorer Ashley Barnes made way against Liverpool, and not strike partner Chris Wood.

Barnes was replaced by Jay Rodriguez with 17 minutes to play, as the Clarets trailed 2-0 against the European champions, having failed to score for the first time in five Premier League outings.

Wood created Burnley’s best opening early on with the game goalless, seeing Adrian save his left-foot effort after cutting inside Virgil van Dijk from Matt Lowton’s pass.

But the New Zealand international, who scored nine goals in pre-season, remains without a goal so far this term, and Dyche explained: “We left him on because Barnesy has his fair share (of goals) and Woody has got that little bit more pace over the top and we put Jay Rod on for a similar thing.

“They kept coming high which must be part of their game plan this year because it is a big difference for Liverpool and we looked to affect that by getting some legs on.

“He (Wood) has worked hard and he nearly had a couple of really good chances, the first one was a good chance which he makes himself by the way with some really good play.

“It was a great ball from Lowts and some good play to turn and open up the goalscoring chance.”