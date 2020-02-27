Sean Dyche hopes Matej Vydra can find a footballing home at Burnley

Sean Dyche hopes striker Matej Vydra can find his footballing home at Burnley.

The Czech Republic international forward has two goals in two games, after a frustrating wait for an opportunity.

Saturday saw him make his first Premier League start for 15 months, as he netted the opener in the 3-0 win over Bournemouth, having come off the bench to score the winner at Southampton the previous week.

The 27-year-old has taken the chance granted him after top-scorer Chris Wood’s hamstring problem, which came on the back of Ashley Barnes undergoing hernia surgery last month.

Signed for £11m from Derby in the summer of 2018, Vydra has had to be patient to try and break into Dyche’s plans, but Dyche admits he had no hesitation in turning to him at St Mary’s, when he could have brought on the likes of Aaron Lennon, Robbie Brady or new signing Josh Brownhill, and freed up Jeff Hendrick to play off the front.

In the space of 10 years, Vydra had spells with eight different clubs, and Dyche said: "I think he has come into a side that is in good shape anyway, but he has certainly been effective in that side.

“He is an experienced player - the good side about moving around a lot of clubs is that he has had lots of different experiences, playing styles and teams and players to work with.

“He is flexible in that sense.

“Now it is laying down what it is to be a player here and the consistency within that.

“I think the main thing is to be open minded, and I think he has shown that.

“Just take on the game and don't over think everything around it, get on with playing and enjoy the buzz that comes with that.”

Wood is back available for the trip to Newcastle, but Vydra had been pushing for his chance before the game at Southampton: "He has been cracking away and training properly and waiting for his chance.

“By his own admission, when we have got him on recently and he hasn't done well and he knows that.

“At Southampton, I could have shifted other people elsewhere, because Matej hadn't shown it the previous times we had got him on, but I still had the faith in the players to play well and do the right thing, and that faith was rewarded really because he went on and delivered a very good performance.

"I spoke with the staff on the sidelines, but we didn't really have a major hesitation about getting him against Southampton, and he played well and scored and then there was no hesitation in playing him in the next game against Bournemouth.

"We believe in all the players here, sometimes it doesn't look like it because they are out of the picture, but it doesn't mean we don't believe in them.

“We are just waiting for the right time to play them, or the time that gives them the right chance to play well, and not just our chance of playing well.

"Scoring goals helps, especially as a striker.”