Sean Dyche on Connor Roberts' need to be patient

Connor Roberts

The Wales international has played more football for his country than Burnley since a £2.5m deadline day move from Swansea City, and he has been linked with a loan back to the Liberty Stadium in January - although Dyche, asked if he might go out on a temporary basis to get some game time, said, simply: "No."

Roberts required surgery after a groin injury suffered at Euro 2020, and has only played once for the Clarets, in the Carabao Cup defeat at home to Sunday's opponents Spurs.

He wasn't in the 20 for the 3-3 draw with Crystal Palace last weekend, but Dyche has a plan for the player, as he has previously with others, as he explained: "We look at all the players all the time, how are they feeling, where are they at, their performance levels.

"But if you look back at our history here I think we have done well with the timing of player development, to name a few in Popey and Tarky who waited their time before going into the first team.

"Michael Keane was in and out. These are players who developed really well over time and that is important.

"He (Roberts) is a very good player, he has improved with what we do, I believe, and his chance will come as long as he trains hard."

Roberts' signing has also brought a consistent level of performance out of Matt Lowton, with Phil Bardsley also an option, and Dyche added: "I have always believed in earning the right, and players have to do that for starters.

"They have to play in a way and a fashion for themselves and the team to make sure they are delivering, and when they are doing that, they gain the shirt for the right reasons.

"The challenge for anyone who is not is waiting and keeping professional and delivering performances to try and get that chance.

"There is also a little bit of respect here, respect for the players in the way we work over a long period.

"Bardo has been a fantastic pro, Matt Lowton is playing well at the moment – he can sometimes get little soft periods – but he is playing well at the moment.

"Connor will be well aware of that, he has only been here a few months. He came in and was injured so he has had to get over that and has done a great job with that ,and he is a very fit lad.