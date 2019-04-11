Sean Dyche on Peter Crouch’s Burnley future

Peter Crouch could miss the rest of the season after appendix surgery.

But no decision has yet been made on the striker’s future, with his short-term deal expiring at the end of the campaign.

The 38-year-old came in in January on a free transfer from Stoke City, with Sam Vokes making a £10m move in the other direction.

Crouch has yet to start a game, playing 73 minutes over five substitute appearances, but Dyche has been pleased with his impact in games, and around the squad as a whole.

Dyche said: “He was getting his teeth really into it, I thought he was coming on and being very effective in games.

“It was a real blow for him, but we’ll worry about all the rest of it as time goes by.

“He’s certainly done enough to be on our thinking about what he can do, the biggest thing for me, and I said it when he came in, was the desire, the edge players play with, and he’s certainly shown that.

“He’s come on and affected games, and worked hard to affect games, and you can see he has the competitive edge it takes to stay at the top level of anything.

“If that goes, you can see it, and he’s definitely still got that.”

Dyche added: “He’ll be disappointed with the injury/illness - I don’t know how you describe an appendix - but he’ll not be disappointed in what he’s trying to offer.

“I think he’ll be pleased with his fleeting moments and how he’s been around the group as well.

“We take value in that, how are you around the camp, what’s your professionalism like?

“They’re all key things here.”