Sean Dyche on the impact of Maxwel Cornet and Matej Vydra

Maxwel Cornet

Dyche introduced the pair 10 minutes into the second half, lifting the crowd, and both had an influence on the game.

Cornet, making his debut after a £12.85m switch from Lyon, showed a number of good touches and forced a save from Aaron Ramsdale, while Vydra thought he had earned a penalty after racing onto a poor back pass from Ben White and being caught by Ramsdale.

Referee Anthony Taylor pointed to the spot, but VAR got involved, asking Taylor to take another look, and the slightest touch from Ramsdale on the ball saw the decision overturned.

Dyche said: “Maxwel needs time and Matej has come back late (after Euro 2020) and is trying to get to that real fitness, so I was pleased with those two.

“Jay (Rodriguez) had a little spell at the end to try and change the feel.

“We weren't a million miles away in the second half at the beginning, but I just felt it needed a little bit more

”I was pleased with the way they reacted and the way they have taken it on in the second half, and more to come from those two I feel.”

The arrival of Cornet has captured the imagination of the Burnley fans, and Dyche added: “He's good and seems to be getting along with the group.

”I didn't think the timing was right at Everton but I felt it was right today

“He did very well with the ball, he has to learn the little nuances of the Premier League and transition.