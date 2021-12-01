Sean Dyche's longevity at Burnley has caught the attention of Wolves head coach Bruno Lage

Chris Wood of Burnley scores their team's first goal past Rui Patricio of Wolverhampton Wanderers during the Premier League match between Wolverhampton Wanderers and Burnley at Molineux on April 25, 2021 in Wolverhampton, England.

The Portuguese coach was Carlos Carvalhal's assistant at Sheffield Wednesday when the pair were first acquainted in 2015.

David Jones, who would go on to play for the Owls, scored the opener in a 3-1 win at Turf Moor in the Championship.

Matthew Taylor restored the home side's lead after Atdhe Nuhiu had equalised and Andre Gray netted late on.

“We’re going to play against an experienced coach," Lage said. "The first time I played against him was 2015 when I was assistant at Sheffield Wednesday, and after six or seven years, the manager is the same.

“Every time he’s doing well. He’s doing well in the Premier League, he did a fantastic season in the Championship in 2015.

“Also, I’ve worked with some player who’ve worked with him. I remember one, my player at Sheffield Wednesday, David Jones, so I know very well the way they play, the way they work, and it will be very hard.”

The former Benfica boss is also wary of the threat the Clarets pose having scored nine times in their last four Premier League games.

Ivory Coast international Maxwel Cornet has been responsible for four of those while striker Chris Wood has also added to his tally a couple of times.

Lage said: “They have their own style, but they have a lot of experience in English football, but also when you look at the squad, the quality they have, especially the strikers.

“You have Wood, Barnes, Vydra, Rodriguez and Cornet. Five strikers in the squad like this. Usually they play with two, but they have different kinds of players with different profiles. They have big solutions.