Second half fightback not enough for Town

Barnoldswick Town were without a first team fixture over the week, due to having a bye in the Macron Cup.

Town will host Wythenshawe Amateurs in the second round of the competition on Saturday, November 10th at the Silentnight Stadium.

Matt Barnes’ side, who have only lost one of their last six outings in all competitions, return to action tomorrow at Bootle, kick-off 3 p.m., before entertaining Chadderton on Tuesday night, kick-off 7-45 p.m.

Town go into tomorrow’s clash at ninth-place Bootle fifth in the table ater an impressive start to the campaign.

Meanwhile, on Saturday, Town’s East Lancashire League side were beaten 5-3 at home by multiple winners Rimington in the Craven Cup in the first round.

The task ahead was always going to be challenging, and a very poor first half performance did not help their cause.

Town appeared to be second best in every challenge, and lacking in attacking ideas.

As a consequence, they went in deservedly 3-0 down at the break to goals from Matt Bagot, Luke Taylor and James Hovey.

Further goals from Sam Langford and Lewis Parker at the start of the second half suggested a severe mauling was ahead for the young Town team, but, remarkably, the fifth goal had the exactly opposite effect.

Prompted by the welcome return of substitute Oliver Venn after a lengthy absence through injury, and a change to a more accustomed formation, Town suddenly clicked into gear around the 55-minute mark and dominated the remainder of the second half.

Three goals from Teal Amos, Bailey Coates and Matt Holt gave the home side genuine hope of a miraculous turn around in fortunes.

Had it not been for three fine saves by veteran Rimington keeper Graeme Kershaw, then Town would have clawed their way right back in to the game.

Rimington marched into the second round of the cup, but the victory was ultimately not as comfortable as they would have liked.

Town will now defend the Morrison Cup, which they won last year.

Their next game is an East Lancashire League Division One fixture tomorrow, at home to Waddington, with kick-off at 2-15 p.m.

l Town’s Christmas party will be held on Sunday, December 2nd in the clubhouse from 1 p.m.

Fancy dress is optional – but a prize will be given for the best costume.

If any children would like to see Santa and tickets are £5 per child and for food, a present from Santa and an afternoon of festive fun.