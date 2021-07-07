Seven sign first professional contracts at Burnley

Seven youngsters have signed professional terms

Max Thompson - who made his Premier League debut as a late substitute at Manchester City in June 2020, Sam Unwin, Harry Allen, Calen Gallagher-Allison, Owen Dodgson,

Ne-Jai Tucker and Lewis Thomas have all agreed deals upon completing their scholarships with the Clarets and began life as professionals as the Under 23s returned to pre-season

training on Wednesday.

They are then likely to be part of the squad that travels to Scotland next week for a training camp at Stirling University.

All seven of the young players featured for the Clarets’ Under 23s last season as Steve Stone’s side just missed out on a place in the play-offs in their first season in the second tier of Premier League 2.

Striker Thompson, 19, who finished as top scorer for the Under 23s, previously spent time at Everton and Manchester United – where defenders Gallagher-Allison and Dodgson (both 18) also started their youth careers before linking up with the Clarets last season.

Unwin, 18, also started out in the Academy set-up at United before joining Burnley from Bury two years ago.

Goalkeeper Thomas has spent two seasons as a scholar with the Clarets after arriving from Manchester City, and after graduating from the youth team to the Under 23 set-up, the 19-year-old travelled with the Clarets’ senior squad for the final Premier League game of last season at Sheffield United.

Thomas is joined in the goalkeeping department by Allen, another former United junior, who has developed through a three-year scholarship with the Clarets.