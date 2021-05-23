Sheffield United v Burnley LIVE

Ben Mee of Burnley scores his team's first goal during the Premier League match between Burnley and Sheffield United at Turf Moor on December 29, 2020 in Burnley, England.

The Clarets have won just once in 18 attempts in the league at the home of the Blades, which came during the 2008-09 season.

Martin Paterson, Graham Alexander (pen) and Chris Eagles netted in a five-goal thriller on that occasion.

Sean Dyche's side have won their last two games on the road, both with clean sheets, and a repeat of that would match club records at this level.