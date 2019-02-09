Show your support for former Claret Lenny Johnrose

Supporters can again show their support to stricken former Claret Lenny Johnrose at a special fund-raising dinner later this month.

The 49-year-old has been diagnosed with Motor Neurone Disease – a condition that affects the nerves in the brain and spinal cord and which currently has no cure.

Earlier this year, former players from Burnley and another ex-club, Swansea City, came together to play fund-raising matches for the Len Johnrose Trust and to help raise awareness of MND.

And the upcoming dinner at Turf Moor provides another opportunity to show support for Johnrose, who also enjoyed a career with Bury, Blackburn Rovers, Hartlepool and Preston North End.

The fund-raiser arranged by the Burnley Former Players’ Association (BFPA), takes place in the James Hargreaves Suite on Sunday, February 17th, at 4 p.m.

Along with a two-course dinner, there will be a silent auction, including unique match-worn signed shirts from the charity game, from Robbie Blake, Andy Cooke, Brian Jensen and many more, all with the Len Johnrose Trust emblem on the sleeve.

Also, Stan Ternent’s training top and many other items, all generously donated by our first team squad.

All proceeds are for the Trust and ticket prices are £20, or £200 for a table of 10. Please contact BFPA Secretary Veronica Simpson on 07974310099 or email v.simpson@burnleyfc.com.

l Johnrose made 77 appearances for the Clarets following his switch from the Shakers during the 1998/99 campaign, scoring four times in total.

The midfielder, who moved from Gigg Lane in February that season, made his debut for Burnley in a 1-1 draw against Reading at Turf Moor in the old Division Two.