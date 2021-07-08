Steve Stone steps up to first team coaching role at Burnley

Steve Stone

Burnley returned to the Barnfield Training Centre for the start of their pre-season preparations today, with Stone taking up a role as first-team coach, replacing Tony Loughlan, who has left to undergo further hip surgery.

In his place, a result, former Bury and Preston centre back, and Tranmere Rovers and Shrewsbury Town manager, Michael Jackson, takes over as interim Under 23s’ coach, and will be assisted by long-serving coach Andy Farrell on a training trip to Scotland next week.

Burnley boss Sean Dyche said: “Tony has done a fantastic job here as a key part of the staff, but he now feels it’s a good time for him to undergo the further surgery he needs and the extended period of time required to make a full recovery.

“Replacing him with Steve makes perfect sense for everyone.

“We know Steve really well and we’ve worked closely with him over the past few years anyway.

“He knows what it’s all about at the top level of the game, he knows how we work, is familiar with the players and will make it a smooth transition as we build towards another season in the Premier League.”

Stone replaced Michael Duff as Under 23s’ manager in 2018, and helped the side go close to a play-off place in their first season in Premier League 2’s Second Division last season.

The 49-year-old previously worked on the first-team coaching team at Newcastle United, having graduated from an Academy coaching role at St James’ Park.

He came through the ranks at Nottingham Forest, where he was initially a team-mate of Dyche, Ian Woan and Loughlan, before joining Aston Villa, Portsmouth and Leeds United.