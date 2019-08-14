Steven Defour focused on getting fit for Burnley, not securing a move

Antwerp have contacted Burnley with a view to taking midfielder Steven Defour back to Belgium.

But the 31-year-old remains focused on returning to full fitness and getting back in Sean Dyche’s starting line-up.

Defour is in the last year of his contract, and the former Belgium international has effectively lost the last season and a half to injury.

Knee surgery in January 2018 put paid to the second half of his second season with the club, while last season saw a series of calf niggles, eventually leading to an operation, restrict him to just nine appearances.

Despite the surgery earlier this year, Defour is still not fully fit, although he is back running again.

Back in May, his representative Christian Pala said Defour’s focus is purely returning with Burnley, saying: “First it is about Steven getting back fit to 100% and then we will see how it goes, he is only busy with getting back fit.

“All will depend of getting back fit - thats the only focus at the moment, it is difficult to give answers, we aren’t discussing that before getting 100%.”

And Pala reiterated today: “His focus is getting back fit and getting to his best level so he can still be important and play a good season in Burnley.

”Yes they (Antwerp) enquired after Steven, just like many others, but his focus is in Burnley, he is happy there and only wants to get back on the pitch as soon as possible.”