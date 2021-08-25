Summer signing Nathan Collins in line for Burnley bow at Newcastle tonight

Nathan Collins

And boss Sean Dyche has held up James Tarkowski as an example, as the young Irishman bides his time waiting for a Premier League opportunity.

Centre back Collins, only 20, arrived from Stoke City in a deal which could exceed Burnley's £15m transfer record.

But he has been on the bench for the opening two Premier League games, with Tarkowski and captain Ben Mee the established pairing.

Tarkowski arrived from Brentford for £3m in January 2016, with the Clarets on their way to the Championship title, and he had to be patient for his chance, making only 11 starts in all competitions before the summer of 2017, when Michael Keane joined Everton in a record sale for Burnley.

Tarkowski has since gone on to earn two England caps, and was initially on standby for the squad for the World.Cup in Russia in 2018.

And Dyche said: “That is the challenge of football. It’s right there for you. Just because you move to a club, there’s no guarantee of a shirt. I don’t believe in that.

“Therefore you have to earn the right and I think all players do.

“Don’t forget Tarky had to sit for a time behind Michael Keane and look at Tarky now and how he’s moved forward.

“There are many cases like that. Popey is another one, of course, who was behind Tom Heaton.

“Nathan’s still learning. I think he will like our environment and enjoy it.”

Asked whether Collins will have to wait for his chance, he added: “We’ll see because football changes quickly. Popey, if you look at when he first got in the side, Tom was doing well and then, bang, he gets injured and Popey was off and running.

“So it can come around like that. We want him to develop, we want him to learn and certainly he’s got a very good attitude towards everything so far, he’s very low maintenance in his manner and he’s receptive.

“We’ve shown him a few clips and a few things, which I think are important. He’s learning about life at Burnley and we want him to continue that.

“Nathan is a young player, improving all the time.

"I like him and the way he’s gone about it, very solid young man.

“I’ve pretty much left him alone, but I’ve showed him a few pointers which is important to do.