Superb Town run comes to an end at Ashton

Barnoldswick Town’s six-game winning streak was finally broken on Tuesday night as Ashton Athletic left it late to win 3-2 at Brocstedes Park.

Town had climbed to ninth in the North West Counties Premier Division on the back of a remarkable run of form, which was even more impressive bearing the six wins had come in just 14 days.

Saturday was the sixth win, as Town despatched Barnton 5-0 at the Silentnight Stadium.

A strike from the red-hot Zack Dale had the hosts ahead in the opening 45 minutes, and he completed his hat-trick with another two, sandwiched between goals for Andrew Hill and Shaun Airey in the second period.

Last Thursday, Town won 3-2 at Winsford United, with Dale helping himself to another two goals, in either half.

Dale put Town ahead, but Winsford went in level after a Michael Taylor strike.

Goals from Jake McEneaney and Dale put Town 3-1 up, before Declan Daniels pulled one back.

On Tuesday night, Joel Brownhill put Ashton in front, but Isaac Turner levelled after 17 minutes, and the sides went in at 1-1 at half-time.

Dale netted his 28th of the season just after the hour to put Town ahead, but Joshua Nicholson equalised with 16 minutes remaining, and Charlie Munro struck the winner for the hosts four minutes from time.

Town were again in action last night at Hanley Town, and tomorrow they travel to the Richborough Estates Stadium to face Congleton Town.

Monday night sees the last game of the season as Town host 1874 Northwich at the Silentnight Stadium.