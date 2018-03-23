Tarkowski and Pope on bench for England

Clarets pair James Tarkowski and Nick Pope have been named on the bench for England’s friendly against Holland in Amsterdam tonight.

Both are in the squad for the first time, and will hope to win their first caps at some stage tonight, or in the Wembley international against Italy on Tuesday night.

Former Claret Kieran Trippier is in Gareth Southgate’s starting XI at right wing back in what looks a 3-4-2-1 system.

The starting line up at the Johan Cruyff Arena is Pickford; Walker, Stones, Gomez; Trippier, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Henderson, Rose; Sterling, Lingard; Rashford.