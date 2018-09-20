Tarky backs Hart for England recall

James Tarkowski believes that Joe Hart’s recent form for the Clarets could put him back in the England picture.

The former Manchester City goalkeeper, who signed a two-year deal at Turf Moor in the summer, has certainly endured a busy start to the campaign.

After three successive clean sheets, where the 31-year-old kept out Southampton and Istanbul Basaksehir on two occasions, Hart has seen attempts rain in on his goal at an alarming rate.

With Burnley conceding 103 shots in total in the Premier League so far, of which 41 have been on target, the four-time Golden Glove winner has had to play a leading role.

Despite conceding 10 goals, at an average of two per game, Hart has shot to the top of the charts in the division for saves made with 26, a couple more than West Ham’s Lukasz Fabianski.

Hart, who has 75 caps for his country, taking in two World Cups and as many European Championships, hasn’t featured for the Three Lions since the stalemate against Brazil in November.

But Tarkowski is confident that could all change with UEFA Nations League fixtures against Croatia and Spain coming up next month.

“Joe has worked hard in the last few games and he’s been terrific,” said the Clarets centre back.

“The goalkeeper is there to stop the ball from going in the net and he’s doing that for us. We need to help him out a bit more and restrict the amount of shots on goal. It’s something that we need to work on.

“He’s fitted in really well and I hope he’s enjoying his time on a day-to-day basis but the points and the performances are just as important as that.

“He’ll be wanting to keep some more clean sheets, as we all are, then we can win some matches. Joe has been around the England set up for a very long time, he’s just missed out on the last few camps. I don’t pick the squad so I can’t decide if he deserves to be there but I think Joe has been terrific since he’s come to us and I’m sure he’ll be hoping to get back involved.”

Meanwhile, Tarkowski was delighted to be handed his second cap for Gareth Southgate’s side after playing an hour in the 1-0 win over Switzerland at Leicester City’s King Power Stadium.

The 25-year-old played in the centre of a back three where he was flanked by Harry Maguire and Kyle Walker before being replaced by john Stones.

“It was brilliant though I wasn’t so pleased with the way the match went for me,” he said. “The overall experience was good.

“I enjoyed it and it was obviously a great privilege to be there. Any time you get a call up you’ve got to be more than happy.

“It’s a different style, you’re playing with the best players from the country, so it’s a test but I feel every time I go there I’m showing them what I can do.

“I think he (Gareth Southgate) just wants to see me play in a few different positions.

“Obviously I play on the right a lot for Burnley, he knows what I’m about on that side, so he’s used me on the left and in the middle so far. I’ll play anywhere for England; I’m happy to just turn up and enjoy myself.”