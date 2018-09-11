Tarky out to impress if he gets his chance

The push to be involved in a major tournament begins now for James Tarkowski.

The Clarets centre back was an unused substitute in England’s inaugural UEFA Nations League fixture against Spain on Saturday, but is in line to feature in the friendly against Switzerland at the King Power Stadium tonight.

The 25-year-old earned his first cap for his country in March in a 1-1 draw against Italy, but withdrew from the standby pool ahead of the World Cup in Russia to undergo a hernia operation in the summer.

And he is eager to impress ahead of the European Championships: “I’m just getting my teeth into it a little bit,” he said. “I’m still learning about the style and the way they’re wanting me to play there.

“It’s very different from the way we are here but I like both ways of working. It’s a way of adding more strings to your bow, being able to try something a bit different.

“I’m just looking to enjoy the experience but I want to be a part of it and do the best that I can.”

He added: “It would be the dream to go to a major tournament. I saw how much Popey enjoyed it in the summer and I just missed out on that.

“It was disappointing but I’ve come a long way in a year and I’m still looking to move forward and push on.

“I’ll enjoy my time while I’m with them, because it could be short-lived, but I’ve got to take advantage of it as well. It’s any lads dream to be involved.”