Tarky pulls out of England World Cup standby pool

Clarets centre back James Tarkowski has withdrawn from England’s World Cup preparation camp at St. George’s Park to undergo a hernia operation.

The dedender has trained with the Three Lions since Monday, having been named in England manager Gareth Southgate’s five-man stand-by list.

Tarkowski, who earned his debut England cap in March against Italy at Wembley, had harboured hopes of travelling to Russia this summer along with team mate Nick Pope.

However, following assessment, it has been agreed that the 25-year-old requires surgery instead.

Tarkowski is expected to be fit for the Clarets’ return to pre-season training in early July.

England have confirmed there are no plans to call up a replacement defender at this time.

Tom Heaton remains on the standby list.