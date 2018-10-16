Taylor backs Tarkowski to go all the way to the top

Clarets defender Charlie Taylor is backing defensive ‘rock’ James Tarkowski to go right to the top.

The former Leeds United full back says that regular call ups to the England squad show how highly thought of his Turf Moor team-mate is.

Tarkowski, who was added to the stand-by pool for the World Cup in Russia in the summer, was selected for a third time by Three Lions boss Gareth Southgate, ahead of the UEFA Nations League games against Croatia, on Saturday, and Spain last night.

However, the 25-year-old was unable to join up with his international counterparts on this occasion, having aggravated a groin injury in the Huddersfield Town stalemate last Saturday.

But Taylor is confident that the cultured defender will continue to get his rewards on the big stage, and add to his two caps, earned against Italy in March, and Switzerland last month.

“He’s brilliant.

“He’s such a strong player, very good on the ball as well,” he said.

“He’s got everything really. He can go right to the top.

“Tarky’s done brilliant, he was brilliant last year, and he’s continued that this year, and he’s getting the rewards with being in the England squad.”

And while Tarkowski has earned recognition from his country, Tarylor feels his central defensive partner is also worthy of a look.

Ben Mee has seen both Michael Keane and Tarkowski selected by England after playing alongside him, but the former Under 21 international has himself been overlooked, despite being statistically one of the better-performing English centre backs in the Premier League.

Taylor added: “There’s Ben Mee as well, who’s done brilliant.

They’re a really good pairing.

“They work well together with their different styles of play.

“They’re a strong rock at the back for us.”

Southgate has become a regular at Burnley games, with a number of English players in the squad – while the Clarets have a host of players involved with their senior international set ups these days, including the Republic of Ireland, Wales, Iceland, the Czech Republic and New Zealand.

Taylor – himself capped by England at Under 19 level – feels that is a sign of the quality of players at Sean Dyche’s disposal: “He (Southgate) comes to Burnley quite a lot to watch.

“There’s a lot of English players in the squad here.

“The squad’s developing now and it’s getting better year on year.

“Obviously, we’ve got Tarky, but we’ve got other internationals as well.

“The squad’s got quality throughout it.”