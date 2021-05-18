The all-time top flight table: Who are the true kings of England?
Calculating a top flight table that accounts for all 65 clubs to feature in England's highest tier between 1888-89 and 2020-21 isn't the easiest of tasks.
Tuesday, 18th May 2021, 7:30 am
But boffins at My Football Facts have sat down and taken the time to count up every game, every goal and every point over the course of that 132-year period.
The data compiled has enabled statisticians to draw up a table of how the Premier League would look now if every season - from the Football League's formation until matchday 36 of the current campaign - was considered.
Scroll through our gallery below to see who makes the top 20.
Page 1 of 5