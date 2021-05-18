The Premier League Trophy is dressed in Liverpool Red Ribbons ready for the presentation ceremony ahead of the Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Chelsea FC at Anfield on July 22, 2020 in Liverpool, England.

The all-time top flight table: Who are the true kings of England?

Calculating a top flight table that accounts for all 65 clubs to feature in England's highest tier between 1888-89 and 2020-21 isn't the easiest of tasks.

By Dan Black
Tuesday, 18th May 2021, 7:30 am

But boffins at My Football Facts have sat down and taken the time to count up every game, every goal and every point over the course of that 132-year period.

The data compiled has enabled statisticians to draw up a table of how the Premier League would look now if every season - from the Football League's formation until matchday 36 of the current campaign - was considered.

1. Liverpool

Played: 4,208. Won: 1,986. Drawn: 1,043. Lost: 1,179. GF: 7,016. GA: 5,077. Goal Difference: 1,939. Points: 7,001.

Photo: Laurence Griffiths

2. Arsenal

Played: 4,208. Won: 1,916. Drawn: 1,078. Lost: 1,214. GF: 6,971. GA: 5,276. Goal Difference: 1,695. Points: 6,826.

Photo: Shaun Botterill

3. Everton

Played: 4,593. Won: 1,866. Drawn: 1,153. Lost: 1,574. GF: 7,118. GA: 6,357. Goal Difference: 761. Points: 6,751.

Photo: Peter Powell

4. Manchester United

Played: 3,852. Won: 1,848. Drawn: 950. Lost: 1,054. GF: 6,648. GA: 4,882. Goal Difference: 1,766. Points: 6,494.

Photo: Peter Powell

