The Clarets have acquired a very particular set of skills in the Premier League, says midfielder Jack Cork

Midfielder Jack Cork believes the Clarets have a very particular set of skills that they've acquired during their spell in the Premier League.



They're skills that have been refined over time, skills that enable Sean Dyche's side to stick in games even when things aren't going their way.

Burnley's mastery and dexterity was there for all to see in the stalemate with Brighton at the Amex Stadium as Jeff Hendrick netted a stoppage time equaliser with only the away side's second shot on target.

"We're always in the game, even if we're not winning we're always close to getting something from it," said Cork.

"That typifies this team, we're always there or thereabouts and we never stop working. We did well to get the point at the end, which showed how we stick in there.

"I can't speak badly about anyone in the squad. We all work hard every week, it's a good group of honest players who want to play and want to compete.

"He [Sean Dyche] has managed to get a good group of players together, everyone always has to be ready and raring to go."

It was a fifth point from as many top flight games for the Clarets, but they rode their luck on a number of occasions in Falmer.

Goalkeeper Nick Pope, in his first game back from international duty with England, got down well to deny Solly March and Glenn Murray before the break.

And he stuck out a leg to prevent Neal Maupay from squeezing the ball home at the near post, just before the Frenchman opened the scoring.

Commenting on Graham Potter's switch in formation midway through the first half, a move which swayed the momentum in the home side's favour, Cork said: "We started really well, we were on top for about half-an-hour and then they changed their shape.

"It took us the rest of the game to try and get our heads around it. It was hard because they went with an extra man in the middle, they had the big guys up front who were dropping off deep and we didn't play enough football on the floor as we should have.

"We kept trying to go direct and they obviously had more bodies for the second balls when they changed it. We'd coped with the 3-5-2 really well and we could have scored a couple.

"They got on top, they deservedly got their goal, but you're always due one in football. We conceded in the 96th minute against Wolves so it was a great time for us to score when we weren't on top.

"It was a great away point, a great goal from Jeff [Hendrick], an assist for Vyds and Jay [Rodriguez] came on and did well.

"They had a great impact. I'm happy for Jeff, he's been working hard and he scored a goal that he'll enjoy."

This is Burnley's fifth season out of six in the top flight and their experience is continuing to shine through.

Dyche has assembled a squad filled with internationals, players that have hundreds of games under their belt at this level and it's clearly paying off.

"Every point is crucial, especially away from home," said the 30-year-old. "Two points away from home against Wolves and Brighton and winning at home to Southampton are the ones you'd have wanted to pick up, sacrificing the Arsenal and Liverpool games.

"They are the points you'd have wanted at the start of the season. It's a good, solid start to the season and we've got some good games coming up.

"We've got a good squad full of quality. We've got two players for each position. They're not players who haven't played many games or players who are young, they're established players who have played many games internationally and in the league.

"It's good to have that depth in the squad and it's better when you've got lads like Jeff, Vyds and Jay who work hard when they're not on the pitch and that shows because when they come on they're match fit and getting right in to it."