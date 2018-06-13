The future looks bright for Burnley FC Women!

The Burnley FC Women annual end of season presentation evening was held at Turf Moor to celebrate the players and successes of the past season.

Bertie Bee was in attendance and as always was a popular personality with guests.

Ryan Bradley, Business Development Executive at Burnley FC in the Community, compered the event and detailed the club’s achievements over the season, with a special note for the Under 13s’ North Valley and Burnley Unity League title win, and the first team’s league title win and promotion to the FA Women’s Premier League Division 1 North.

This achievement, alongside the rebranding of the club to Burnley FC Women, highlights the exciting new era at the club, with the future looking extremely bright.

First team goalkeeper and Female Football Development Coach Taylor Gregson says it has been another exciting year for the club both on and off the pitch: “It has been fantastic to see all the girls enjoying their football yet again. Every girl has shown developments across the season and it has also been clear to see the development of all the teams at the club.”

Taylor also thanked the many helpers at the club who give up their time, parents, managers and the Burnley FC in the Community coaches.

Her last few words were for all the players at the club: “You are the most important people and I am proud to be able to continue to create more footballing opportunities for you. Well done this year and keep enjoying your football!”

The final address was from club captain Jo Holt who emphasised the importance of the season’s promotion by the Women’s first team into the FA Women’s Premier League, and how further success would see the young players at the club aspiring to play in the Women’s National League or even Women’s Super League as Burnley FC players.

The presentation commenced on an age basis with all players receiving a medal.

Special awards included:

Under 11 Blue: Players’ Player Award – Rubby Maddern; Manager’s Player Award – Katie O’Connor; Achievement Award – Hannah Pilling.

Under 11 Claret: Players’ Player Award – Melissa Sahin / Riley Du Toit; Manager’s Player Award – Grace Hindley; Achievement Award – Elizabeth Sturrock.

Under 12s: Players’ Player Award – Taylor Hutchinson; Managers Player Award – Taylor Hutchinson; Achievement Award – Maya Gale.

Under 13 Blue: Players’ Player Award – Lily-Mae Smith; Manager’s Player Award – Lucy Butterworth; Achievement Award – Nellie Roberts.

Under 13 Claret: Players’ Player Award – Paige Knowles; Manager’s Player Award – Holly Martin; Achievement Award – Demi Guest.

Under 14s: Players’ Player Award – Niamh Horsfield; Manager’s Player Award – Leanne Halton; Achievement Award – Katie Bleasdale.

Under 15s: Players’ Player Award – Amber Day; Managers Player Award – Phoebe Johnstone; Achievement Award – Trinity Hutchinson.

Under 16s: Players’ Player Award – Hannah Derbyshire; Managers Player Award – Naomi Large; Achievement Award – Libby Bleasdale.

Women’s Reserves: Players’ Player Award – Ellie Waring; Manager’s Player Award – Jade Foster; Achievement Award – Daisy Child.

Women’s First Team: Players’ Player Award – Leah Embly; Manager’s Player Award – Justine Wallace; Achievement Award – Samantha Fleck.

Burnley FC Women are recruiting players for the first and reserve team.

A pre-season session will be held on Thursday, July 5th, from 7-30–9 p.m. at Prairie Sports Village, Burnley.

The session is open to all players and offers a great opportunity to play for a FA Women’s Premier League side.

For more information, contact Burnley FC Women First Team Manager Matt Bee on m.bee@burnleyfc.com