The highest earning Burnley FC players on Instagram

A study has shown that the summer signing would be able to charge up to £1,028 for a single post on the social media platform.

Myprotein looked at the Instagram accounts of every player currently signed to a team in the Premier League, before calculating the potential earnings of each.

When looking at the Clarets, analysts attached to the sports nutrition brand found that there was quite a disparity between the club's most followed players.

The squad's most popular player, according to the numbers, had 239,000 followers while his predecessor has 72,200 followers.

The average cost per post for Burnley players came in at £151, while the team have a combined earning potential of £3,315 per post.

1. 10. Josh Brownhill (£125 per post) Josh Brownhill of Burnley is challenged by Martin Odegaard of Arsenal during the Premier League match between Burnley and Arsenal at Turf Moor on September 18, 2021 in Burnley, England. Photo: Nathan Stirk Photo Sales

2. 9. James Tarkowski (£130 per post) James Tarkowski of Burnley gestures during the Premier League match between Burnley and Brighton & Hove Albion at Turf Moor on August 14, 2021 in Burnley, England. Photo: Nathan Stirk Photo Sales

3. 8. Connor Roberts (£132 per post) Connor Roberts of Wales celebrates after scoring their side's second goal during the UEFA Euro 2020 Championship Group A match between Turkey and Wales at Baku Olimpiya Stadionu on June 16, 2021 in Baku, Azerbaijan. Photo: Naomi Baker Photo Sales

4. 7. Jack Cork (£153 per post) Tayt Trusty of Blackpool battles for possession with Jack Cork of Burnley during the Pre-Season Friendly match between Blackpool and Burnley at Bloomfield Road on July 27, 2021 in Blackpool, England. Photo: Lewis Storey Photo Sales