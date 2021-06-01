The predicted 2021-22 Premier League table! Where will Burnley, Newcastle United, Aston Villa and newcomers Brentford finish?
The final piece of the Premier League puzzle has been placed - with Brentford overcoming Swansea City at Wembley in the Championship play-off final.
The Bees, who became the 50th club to operate in the PL, joined Norwich City and Watford in the top flight thanks to goals from Ivan Toney and Emiliano Marcondes.
The trio will replace relegated Sheffield United, West Bromwich Albion and Fulham, who were all demoted to the second tier after failing to hit the 30-point mark.
Burnley finished just one place above the drop zone, in 17th, but were 11 points clear of the bottom three at the end of the season.
So where are the Clarets predicted to finish in what will be the club's sixth successive season at this level?
Based on the bookmakers odds for the 2021-22 top flight title and relegation, Dan Black runs through where the odds compilers are predicting each team to finish.
The fixtures for the new season are being unveiled at 9 a.m. on Wednesday, June 16th.