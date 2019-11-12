The Premier League sack race: Which manager is the new favourite to get the boot?

A new contender has been promoted to the front of the Premier League sack race for the first time, according to odds compiled by OddsMonkey.

Bookmakers have reacted to recent movements in the market, with punters placing bets on who will be the next manager out of the door. The new front-runner is now the 10th manager since the market opened in July, to be listed as favourite. Here are the odds for every Premier League manager, including Burnley's Sean Dyche.

1. Jurgen Klopp 100/1 It's no surprise to see the Liverpool boss at the back of the queue in this specific market. The European champions moved eight points clear at the top of the Premier League with victory over Manchester City. Getty Buy a Photo

2. Brendan Rodgers 100/1 Toppling Liverpool will take some doing, but the Foxes are flying high in second spot at present. Having already beaten Spurs and Arsenal, qualification for next year's Champions League is on the cards. Getty Buy a Photo

3. Pep Guardiola 100/1 Manchester City's Premier League crown may be slipping, but there's a long way to go just yet. Guardiola's men are favourites to win the Champions League this term. Getty Buy a Photo

4. Frank Lampard 100/1 The new Chelsea boss had been the favourite to get the bullet at the start of the campaign, but six Premier League wins on the bounce have certainly shifted the odds in his favour. Getty Buy a Photo

View more