Burnley boss Sean Dyche at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

The ratings are in: Clarets need to take a long, hard look at themselves after suffering heaviest defeat of the season

Burnley succumbed to their heaviest Premier League defeat in nearly 14 months as Jose Mourinho's Spurs put five past them.

The visitors, who were forced in to making three changes due to injuries, were 2-0 down inside eight minutes and crumbled at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Made a smart save with his leg to deny Son in the first half, but was beaten in the air by Alli as Moura netted seconds later. Couldn't get close to Kane's pile-driver and was left exposed for the home side's third.

1. Nick Pope 5

Gave the ball away cheaply in the build up to Spurs' opener and was caught out of possession as the hosts doubled their lead. Couldn't get anywhere near Son all afternoon.

2. Matt Lowton 4

Weak in the challenge as Son travelled the length of the pitch to make it 3-0. Struggled in terms of positional awareness as Spurs stretched the play and Aurier picked up space in behind far too easily.

3. Erik Pieters 4

Made a superb intervention to deny Alli when the England international raced through on goal, but didn't get tight enough to Kane when the striker thumped the ball in to the roof of the net for Spurs' fourth.

4. James Tarkowski 5

