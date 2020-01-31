The state of play at Turf Moor on deadline day

As we move towards the last six hours or so of the transfer window, we assess the state of play at Burnley.

In terms of adding to the sole signing of midfielder Josh Brownhill, completed last night, Sean Dyche said at his pre-Arsenal press conference this afternoon: "I think it is unlikely.

"I doubt it, we have had to balance the funds and we like to keep quite a bit of it in the bank here.

"I don't think there will be too much more coming our way.

"There might be situations that open up with different trading situations. At this stage I think it is early to the ground and if something becomes available I will go and ask if we can do anything with it and see what they say."

That remains the case, with all quiet on that front.

In terms of senior outgoings, will anyone join Nahki Wells through the exit door?

Again, unlikely.

There is interest in Ben Gibson and Matej Vydra, but Burnley would ideally need replacements in first to allow either to leave: "We will wait and see.

"We are pretty much in control of the situation so anything we feel would be appropriate we would look at.

"There is nothing at this stage to consider at any worth and it will be considered if anything comes our way."

However, until we have been told to officially stand down for the night, you can never say never on deadline day, with time yet to thrash out moves.