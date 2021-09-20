"There is patience needed" - Burnley boss Sean Dyche on Maxwel Cornet ahead of Rochdale cup clash

Maxwel Cornet

But he believes patience will be required while the Ivory Coast international adapts to life in the north west and in the Premier League.

The £12.85m summer signing was the name on the fans' lips over the weekend after an exciting glimpse of what he can offer, with some positive touches and an effort which forced a save from Gunners keeper Aaron Ramsdale.

The former Lyon man could make his first start against Rochdale in the Carabao Cup on Tuesday night, with Matej Vydra also in contention after his similarly impressive outing off the bench against Arsenal.

Dyche said: "Vyds came in late and has been getting back to true fitness.

"He looked sharper when he came on than the previous time he came on. He had been away in between on the international scene, so his true fitness is coming back and that definitely puts him back into contention without a doubt.

"And Maxwel is finding the group, getting used to it and getting used to the feel.

"He affected the game in a positive way on Saturday, which was good, but you could see he found it tough, that spell running and working and that is the Premier League.

"It is hard and it does take an adjustment physically, and I am sure he will get there, but it does take a little bit of time.

"I have said many times that we develop an idea to make players and not break them.

"It is a tough line to find because you want players to come in confident, fit and ready and sometimes if you challenge them too early and they are not ready then it can affect them and it works the opposite way.

"We have to make sure he is ready and able.

"Vyds is closer because of his mentality towards it and his knowledge

"We will see how they go but it was nice for Maxwel to get off to a start and I think everyone was delighted with him getting on the pitch and effecting the game in a positive manner."

Asked whether patience is required with Cornet, he added: "I think so, there is patience needed.

"There is likely to be some challenges along the way because he is new to the Premier League, but it was nice to see him get off to a positive start and the fans react to that.

"To be fair from a fan point of view, we have not had that many signings over the last couple of seasons, so I think it was partly just the nicety of seeing fresh faces and a fresh feel coming into the club.

"I think he is a player that will grow into what we do and hopefully work to improve us."

Dyche will make changes against Dale, but, in view of Erik Pieters' comments from this morning's press conference, where he admited: "I am not happy. Simple. I want to play", the boss accepts it is purely about putting a team out he believes can win the game: "The idea of keeping players happy goes secondary to winning football matches. They know that, they are professionals don’t forget.

"They understand that only 11 can get picked and there is a good respect level about that.

"They all want to play but the idea of keeping players happy in my view is treating players with professional respect, making sure they are ready and looked after which they are.

"The main priority is not about getting players out there, it is about putting a team out there that can win football matches. They all align with that."

The same goes for any of the young professionals hoping for a chance. Dyche won't pitch them in for the sake of their own experience: "Not necessarily, they are developing well and they are going through what they need to go through and the challenges of the first team.

"They have been with us a lot in pre-season so we will make a decision on when we think is the right time, but they are good young players who have had some experiences with the first team, sometimes by necessity and sometimes by the fact that they should be around it, but we will be looking at the squad tomorrow morning to make sure on fitness and who is ready and then piece the team together as we see fit."

Josh Brownhill is a doubt with a knock, and Connor Roberts, Kevin Long and Dale Stephens remain unavailable, along with young striker Lewis Richardson: "Young Rico has an injury so he won’t feature.

"Josh Brownhill has a bit of a knock so we will have to double check on him tomorrow morning to see whether he makes it.

"Connor and Kevin Long...Longy is slightly in advance of him and got 90 last week, but still needs at least another 90, it's kind of like a pre-season for him and Connor.

"Connor is going to need more game time.

"We want them game ready, it's not about using games to get them ready, it's actually getting them ready to go into games.

"We'll use the time wisely."

Burnley have gone 14 games without a home win in all competitions, going back to January, but would victory over League 2 Rochdale in the Carabao Cup help get rid of the monkey on their backs?: "I don't know, that's for the media and the fans, we go into every game trying to win it, there's never been a lack of that edge.

"It's tough to win matches in the Premier League, we know how to but we haven't done it so far, but we will and return to a form that is strong enough to win games, certainly at home, where we like the energy the crowd bring, and they got right behind the team on Saturday, at half-time and at the start of the second half.

"We have to turn strong performances into wins.