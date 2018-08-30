This is the ball number Burnley fans need to look out for in the Carabao Cup draw tonight

The Carabao Cup third round draw takes place tonight - but what ball numbers should you be looking out for?
Number 6 is the ball to keep an eye on for Clarets supporters when David Seaman and Joleon Lescott make the draw tonight at 7 p.m., just before Burnley take on Olympiakos in the Europa League play-off second leg.
Burnley have had a bye to the third round due to featuring in Europe, and find themselves as one of 32 teams left in the competition.
A fixture against Premier League opposition is a possibility now that the remaining teams from the top flight have entered the competition.
The draw is no longer split into north and south categories, so teams can now face any club still in the draw regardless of their league or location.
Tonight's draw takes place in the Sky Sports London studios as former England internationals Seaman and Lescott decide Burnley’s fate.
The next round of fixtures will take place the week commencing Monday September 24th.
Here's the full list of teams in the draw with their ball number:
1 - AFC Bournemouth
2 - Arsenal
3 - Blackburn Rovers
4 - Blackpool
5 - Brentford
6 - Burnley
7 - Burton Albion
8 - Chelsea
9 - Crystal Palace
10 - Derby County
11 - Everton
12 - Fulham
13 - Leicester City
14 - Liverpool
15 - Macclesfield Town
16 - Manchester City
17 - Manchester United
18 - Middlesbrough
19 - Millwall
20 - Norwich City
21 - Nottingham Forest
22 - Oxford United
23 - Preston North End
24 - Queens Park Rangers
25 - Southampton
26 - Stoke City
27 - Tottenham Hotspur
28 - Watford
29 - West Bromwich Albion
30 - West Ham United
31 - Wolverhampton Wanderers
32 - Wycombe Wanderers