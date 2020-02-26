This is where Burnley, Sheffield United and Newcastle United would finish in the Premier League based on squad value



The data has revealed Sheffield United are the Premier League’s biggest overachievers. The Blades have a squad transfer value of £128.57m, the lowest of all Premier League teams.

1. Manchester City Transfer Value: 1,160,000,000.'Actual league position: 2nd.'Position difference: -1.

2. Liverpool Transfer Value: 1,070,000,000.'Actual league position: 1st.'Position difference: +1.

3. Tottenham Hotspur Transfer Value: 807,750,000.'Actual league position: 6th.'Position difference: -3.

4. Chelsea Transfer Value: 763,250,000.'Actual league position: 4th.'Position difference: 0.

