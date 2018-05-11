This is why Burnley keeper Nick Pope deserves to go to Russia

Burnley’s Nick Pope would start in goal for England during this summer’s World Cup, if the team were based on where punters have put their money this season.



The research, compiled by BetVictor, uses betting data from the 2017/18 domestic season to evaluate the bets placed on certain players. Data ranks defensive players according to their share of clean sheet (or ‘win to nil’) bets, and forwards are judged on their share of first or anytime goal scorer bets.

The England starting XI and 23-man squad based on punter’s backing alone can be seen in the image attached, and according to the data would be:

Starting XI

GK: Nick Pope, Burnley – 28% share of ‘win to nil’ bets

LB: Ashley Young, Manchester United – 32% share of ‘win to nil’ bets

CB: Chris Smalling, Manchester United – 28%

CB: John Stones, Manchester City – 14%

CB: Phil Jones, Manchester United – 28%

RB: Kyle Walker, Manchester City – 46%

CM: Jordan Henderson, Liverpool – 13% share of clean sheet bets / 37% share of first/anytime goal scorer bets

CM: Eric Dier, Tottenham - 34% / 44%

AM: Raheem Sterling, Man City – 21%

AM: Dele Alli, Tottenham - 21%

ST: Harry Kane, Tottenham - 56% share of first/anytime goal scorer bets

Remaining squad

GK: Jordan Pickford, Everton – 25%

GK: Joe Hart, West Ham – 8%

LB: Fabian Delph, Manchester City – 16%

CB: Gary Cahill, Chelsea – 13%

RB: Kieran Trippier, Tottenham – 39%

CM: Lewis Cook, Bournemouth - 6% / 4%

AM: Jonjo Shelvey, Newcastle United – 4%

AM: Theo Walcott, Everton – 12%

AM: Jesse Lingard, Manchester United – 16%

ST: Jamie Vardy, Leicester City – 22%

ST: Marcus Rashford, Manchester United – 16%

ST: Danny Welbeck, Arsenal – 6%