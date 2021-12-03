"This month is a big one for us," says Burnley winger Johann Berg Gudmundsson

Johann Gudmundsson of Burnley shoots at goal under pressure from Rico Henry of Brentford during the Premier League match between Burnley and Brentford at Turf Moor on October 30, 2021 in Burnley, England.

Winless Newcastle United, currently rooted to the foot of the Premier League table, are first up for the Clarets at St James's Park.

Watford, Aston Villa, Everton and Leeds United, all within six points of Sean Dyche's side, then follow as the page turns over to 2022.

Burnley play six times before the turn of the year, with the trip to Elland Road scheduled for January 2nd, and the Icelandic winger knows this is an ideal opportunity to open up some breathing space from the clubs below while plugging the gap on those above.

Bernardo Silva of Manchester City and Johann Gudmundsson of Burnley battle for the ball during the Premier League match between Manchester City and Burnley at Etihad Stadium on October 16, 2021 in Manchester, England.

"We know it [one win this season] is not good enough," he said. "The performances have been there, but it's all about the three points and it doesn't matter how they come.

"It's been a weird season, I think we've played some good football, but we haven't got the results we've deserved. It's a long season, though this month is massive for us. There are games in which we should be confident of getting three points. I'm confident that we will."

The goalless draw against Wolves at Molineux was the Clarets' fourth stalemate on the road from their last five games away from Turf Moor.

A second clean sheet of the campaign also stretched their run to one league defeat in eight fixtures as their points tally crept in to double figures.

However, Burnley have won just once in the top flight this term. "We just need to get on a bit of a run and get a few wins back-to-back," said the 30-year-old, who featured from the bench when Burnley last secured successive wins in January.

"That's massive in this league and we obviously haven't done that yet this season. To be able to do that this month would be massive for us and hopefully by the new year we'll be in a much better position.