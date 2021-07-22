Tickets on sale for Blackpool friendly

Blackpool Football Club

The Clarets play their first public warm-up game on Saturday at Oldham Athletic, before travelling to Bloomfield Road on Tuesday (kick-off 7-45 p.m.).

And the visiting allocation is 1,000 tickets, which are on sale now and will remain on sale over the weekend.

Ticket sales for this fixture will close at 10 p.m. on Sunday 25th.

Prices are:

Adults (18 years and over): £15.00

Over 65's: £10.00

Under 18's: £5.00

Tickets can be purchased online or in person at the ticket office.