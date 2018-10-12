Town advance with derby victory

Barnoldswick Town advanced to the second round of the West Riding County Cup on Tuesday night, with a derby win over fellow NWC Premier Division high-fliers Silsden.

In front of a crowd of 125 at the Silentnight Stadium, Town suffered an early blow as Zack Dale was forced off injured, replaced by Jack Coop.

Ryan Livesey in goal was kept busy by the visitors, before Silsden were reduced to 10 men after a poor challenge.

And right on half-time, a bullet header from Marc Young gave Town the lead.

Two minutes after the restart, Shaun Airey added a second, but the tie was far from over, with Livesey again called into action, but Matt Barnes’ side managed the game well to claim a clean sheet.

On Saturday, in the league, Town drew 2-2 at home to Irlam, despite an under-par performance.

Livesey again impressed, saving an Irlam penalty, before Dale slammed an effort into the roof of the net just before the half hour.

Connor Martin equalised for the visitors on the hour, and though debutant Adam Latham (pictured) restored the lead shortly after, at the third attempt, Martin struck a late leveller.

Barnoldswick are at Whitchurch Alport tomorrow and Congleton on Tuesday.

Also on Saturday, Town’s East Lancashire Division 1 side drew 1-1 at Waddington.

The home keeper made two fine saves in the first 20 minutes from Teal Amos and then Bailey Coates, and Adam Wormwell similarly took the ball from the feet of the Waddington striker when he looked certain to score.

In the second half, Amos rounded the keeper, but with the angle narrowing, he could only find the outside of the post.

The deadlock was broken on 70 minutes when James Butler played in Amos to smash home, but Waddington levelled four minutes later.

In East Lancashire Division 2, the reserves beat Langho 2-0, with goals from Scott Wainman and Brandon Cocker.