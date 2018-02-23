Town are Maine men as new signing seals superb away win

Barnoldswick Town eased to a 3-0 victory at Maine Road on Monday night, with new signing Emmanuel Ogunrinde on the scoresheet.

Town started with the same team from the 4-3 win at Charnock Richard last week, and on the bench for the first time was Ogunrinde, who has signed from Salford.

Town took the lead after 13 minutes after the Maine Road keeper had made a good save at the expense of a corner, with Zack Dale scoring from the subsequent flag kick.

Three minutes, later a shot from John Beckwith took a deflection and looped over the hapless Maine Road keeper.

Two goals up at the interval, Town were in control, but it was the homesters who had the first chance after three minutes after the start of the new half, Jordan Gidley making a good save, with the Town defence managing to clear the loose ball.

Town brought Alex Doyle on after 60 minutes, replacing Marc Young, and he had the ball in the net after 65 minutes but it was ruled off-side.

Town then brought Andrew Hill on with seven minutes left, replacing Jake McEneaney.

With three minutes left, Hill picked up a yellow card, and from the free kick Danny Fagan cleared off the line.

A quick counter attack saw the ball at the feet of new signing Ogunrinde, who slotted home for a debut goal with two minutes remaining.

Town had to see out the remaining minutes with 10 men as Matthew Cavanagh had to leave the field having picked up an injury, but they saw out the game to seal the points.

Saturday’s game at home to Congleton Town was postponed due to a waterlogged pitch.

Town are at home to Runcorn Linnets tomorrow.

On Saturday, Town’s East Lancashire League Second Division side drew 2-2 at Rishton.

In their first game for five weeks, Town, in fourth, took on the home side, in second.

The young visiting side who took the lead after 16 minutes when Teal Amos latched on to a fine through ball from Micky Harrison, evaded a desperate challenge from the last defender and slotted the ball past the keeper.

Rishton were level on 25 minutes when Town keeper Bell gave away a penalty, which was duly converted.

Rishton took the lead after 80 minutes, despite a raised flag by the linesman, but Ellis Harling squeezed the ball home for a late leveller.