Town begin search for new boss as Craig steps down

Barnoldswick Town have started their search for a new boss after Danny Craig’s decision to step down at the end of the season.

The announcement was made following Wednesday’s 5-1 win over Craig’s former club Padiham at the Silentnight Stadium.

Craig’s side have won nine of their last 13 games to seal a top-10 finish, with ninth place assured, on the back of taking the team tthe preliminary round of the FA Cup for the first time this term.

Craig also led the club to the Macron Cup Final last year.

Assistant Paul Cruz will also step down, due to family commitments, and will now join Barnoldswick Town’s committee and help behind the scenes to provide a vital link between first team, East Lancs and the juniors.

A statement read: “Everyone at the club wish Danny all the best for the future and appreciate everything he has done for the club.

“His achievements will be eched in our clubs history forever.

“Cruzy hasn’t made the decision lightly but family commitments take priority.”

Town round off their season tomorrow at home to Ashton Athletic.