Town boss Barnes enjoys one of his most pleasing wins

Matt Barnes described Barnoldswick Town’s victory over Burscough as one of his most pleasing results in management.

The hosts dominated from start to finish at the Silentnight Stadium on Saturday, but they had to be patient and work their socks off to come away with the three points.

Two goals in as many second half minutes was enough in the end, as Marc Young converted a Zack Dale corner in the 49th minute, before last season’s Premier Division Player of the Year cut in from the left hand side to fire into the top corner.

Dale, who netted his 19th of the campaign in all competitions, could have added to his tally as the game wore on, while Jack Coop and Jimmy Crorken both went close to extending Town’s advantage.

After climbing to fourth in the table, Barnes said: “We had to fight for it.

“They tried snuffing us out and we had to be patient.

“It’s going well and hopefully it carries on.

“We were the best team from start to finish.

“Burscough were down there and we knew it was going to be tough.

“The lads had to keep going and keep playing and eventually we got our just rewards.

“It was good to get another clean sheet as well.

“They didn’t really cause us any problems but they made it hard for us to play.

“Chances were few and far between but we took them when they came.

“It could’ve been more than 2-0 in the end but it was a good result.

“It was probably one of the most pleasing results I’ve had in management because it was a game where we really had to graft for it and we kept going.”

Town are on the road tomorrow as they take on bottom of the table Abbey Hey.

Paul Moore’s men have won just twice in 16 games, but Barnes won’t be taking anything for granted.

With the opportunity to usurp Runcorn Town in third spot, he said: “Abbey Hey are fighting for every point they can get due to being bottom of the league.

“It’s going to be a different kind of game again.

“People will be expecting us to go there and turn them over, especially after they were beaten 6-0 (against Ashton Athletic), but they’ll come out fighting and we’re expecting a tough afternoon.

“We won’t be taking anything for granted.”