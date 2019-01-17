Town bounce back from heavy defeat

After a heavy defeat at home to Charnock Richard on Saturday, Barnoldswick Town bounced back to claim a well-earned point at Congleton Town on Tuesday night.

Town went down 5-0 against Charnock Richard at the Silentnight Stadium on Saturday, with the visitors temporarily leapfrogging Matt Barnes’ side into fourth place in the North West Counties Premier Division.

It was only a second defeat in 12 outings for Town, who had won the other 10 games, but they responded well, as they rolled their sleeves up in a goal-less draw at Booth Street three days later – in a game in which they could well have won.

Town, after shipping five on Saturday, looked far more organised and resilient, although they did play against 10 men for the last half hour, after the Bears’ William Hasler-Cregg, who had just come on as Congleton’s final substitute, had to go off injured.

Barnes said: “What a great point and attitude by our lads fter Saturday to go and be the better side, in my opinion, at a tough Congleton side.

“Massively proud of my squad.”

On Saturday, Barnoldswick saw plenty of the ball, but Charnock restricted their chances.

An early Carl Grimshaw goal set Charnock on their way, and they added another two before the interval.

Charnock’s second goal came against the run of play, on 23 minutes, with Walker crossing, Jake Higham flicking the ball on, and Mark Woods side stepping a defender to hit home.

Charnock increased their lead 10 minutes later as Nathan Fairhurst sent Grimshaw clear, and he made no mistake.

Any hopes Barlick had of rescuing the game were thwarted straight after half-time as Woods intercepted a poor pass and fed Grimshaw, and he completed his hat-trick.

Substitute Oliver Oxley added a fifth late on.

Town are at Winsford United tomorrow, and host 1874 Northwich on Tuesday night.

In the East Lancashire League Division 1, Town won 3-2 at Langho, with goals from Jonny Davies, Bailey Coates and Oliver Venn.

The East Lancashire League Reserves were at Hapton and won 1-0 with a goal from George Skocki.