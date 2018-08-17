Town ease through in FA Cup replay

Barnoldswick Town claimed their biggest FA Cup win on Wednesday night as they triumphed 4-0 in their Extra Preliminary Round Replay at Billingham Synthonia.

The sides drew 1-1 at the Silentnight Stadium on Saturday, but Matt Barbes’ men were convincing winners in the replay against the Northern Division Two side, whose chairman and manager is former Middlesbrough and Manchester City midfielder Jamie Pollock.

Jack Coop opened the scoring after 18 minutes at the Norton Sports Complex, converting a penalty.

And Joel Melia increased the lead five minutes before half-time when he cut in on the Billingham right before bending a shot from outside the penalty area into the far top corner, beating Callum Roberts who was rooted to the spot.

Five minutes into the second half, Melia again repeated his first half goal to put Town three goals to the good.

Scott Byron finished the scoring with eight minutes left, crashing a great shot from outside the penalty area into the far top corner to round off an excellent night’s work.

Town now travel back to the north east to Hillheads Park to play Whitley Bay in the Preliminary Round on Saturday, August 25th.

On Saturday, Town had drawn 1-1 with Billingham Synthonia, who were relegated last season after only winning two games all term.

The Synners had more or less signed on a complete team from last season, and were a fairly young side.

Billingham should have taken the lead after 39 minutes when Kallum Hannah side footed a penalty wide of Ryan Livesey’s right hand post.

Billingham were awarded another penalty after 50 minutes, changed their taker, and Nico Weatherald saw Livesey guess right, diving to his left to palm the ball clear.

Town took the lead from a vicious Andy Hill free kick from just outside the penalty area to the left hand side of Callum Roberts’ goal – the shot was hit with tremendous power and the keeper unable to hold it and palmed it into his own net at the near post after 53 minutes.

Billingham equalised after 75 minutes when Ben Pollock – son of Jamie – scored from close range with the Town defence looking on.

It wasn’t the best performance from Town, but they responded on Wednesday night to advance in some style.

Town return to Hallmark Security North West Counties League Premier Division action tomorrow with a trip to Litherland Sports Park to face promoted Litherland REMYCA, kick-off 3 p.m..

And they are again on the road on Tuesday night when they go to the Ambitek Stadium to take on Irlam, kick-off 7-45 p.m.