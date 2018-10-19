Town left in the dark at Congleton

Barnoldswick Town’s NWC Premier Division clash at Congleton Town on Tuesday night was abandoned due to an electrical problem which occurred before kick-off.

Matt Barnes’ side had arrived at the Silk 106.9 Stadium to find the floodlights out, and the game was unable to start as a result.

Town are also without a game tomorrow as they have a bye in the Macron Cup first round.

Their next game is in the league at Bootle a week tomorrow.

On Saturday, Town went down to a 2-0 defeat at Whitchurch Alport.

Unfortunately, Zack Dale – the league’s top scorer so far this season – was unavailable, having picked up a slight hamstring strain against Silsden in midweek, and Town suffered as a result.

In the 90 minutes, they only managed one shot on goal – a Jack Coop shot saved by David Parton.

The game was probably spoiled by the strong wind which blew down the pitch from one goal to the other, but the hosts won with two goals from Tim Sanders in the last nine minutes of the first half.

Marc Young is pictured in action at Whitchurch Alport on Saturday (credit: Peter Naylor).

Town’s East Lancashire League Division One side drew 3-3 with Read United on Saturday.

The ground staff working under groundsman Ces Naylor deserve considerable credit for presenting the pitch in superb condition, following torrential rain.

Read moved into a 2-0 lead with goals in the 15th and 20th minutes.

And a third goal on the stroke of half-time made Town’s task a daunting one.

As the second half got underway, Jordan Slade reduced the arrears with his first touch after being introduced as substitute.

Slade scored his second goal on 69 minutes with another superb strike from distance.

And Jonathon Davies got his team back on level terms when his blistering shot looped up off a Read defender and into the top corner.